Thunderstorm, shower threats to diminish to a sunnier but breezy Thursday

By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The tail-end of an Eastern Ontario system works in tandem with daytime heating to produce scattered showers, thunderstorms over Upper Michigan through Wednesday night -- mainly over the interior central-east and along the Lake Michigan shore. Storms can bring down occasional heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning before subsiding into nightfall. A sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings another wet round, of potentially soaking rain plus strong thunderstorms to the region Friday.

Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along the interior central/east and Lake Michigan shore before diminishing late

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (cooler inland west)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then gradually clearing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

