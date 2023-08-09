Specialized barge streamlines shore restoration without disrupting nature

SPREAD EAGLE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A private shoreline restoration project happening at a residence in Spread Eagle, WI is using unique methods and specialized equipment to get the job done.

Bill Neuens Enterprises is restoring a shoreline on the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes using a specialized barge, typically used for hurricane cleanup.

The method streamlines the workflow by increasing efficiency and decreasing disruptions to nature.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the site to chat with Operations Manager Cameron O’Connor about the project.

