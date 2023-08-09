Specialized barge streamlines shore restoration without disrupting nature

The TV6 Morning News takes a look behind the scenes of a shoreline restoration project happening at the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes.
Shoreline restoration project happening at a residence on the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes.
Shoreline restoration project happening at a residence on the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPREAD EAGLE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A private shoreline restoration project happening at a residence in Spread Eagle, WI is using unique methods and specialized equipment to get the job done.

Bill Neuens Enterprises is restoring a shoreline on the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes using a specialized barge, typically used for hurricane cleanup.

The method streamlines the workflow by increasing efficiency and decreasing disruptions to nature.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the site to chat with Operations Manager Cameron O’Connor about the project.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Cameron O'Connor about the new methods used to restore a shoreline in Spread Eagle, WI.
The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a shoreline restoration project in Spread Eagle Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness

Latest News

The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a shoreline restoration project in Spread Eagle Wisconsin.
Shoreline Restoration at Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Cameron O'Connor about the new methods used to restore a...
Shoreline Restoration at Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes
Jenna Lane, Director of MTU's career services, speaks to Mandy Koskela about the upcoming 906...
MTU Director of Career Services previews upcoming career day
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to hold 2 distribution events in Marquette County this week