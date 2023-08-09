Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies in the eastern Upper Peninsula have set up a staging area near Pickford after reports of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area according to a reporter in the field.

There was a brief police presence at the Mackinac Bridge around noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story, we will provide new information as is becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.