Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford

Sault Tribal Police car
Sault Tribal Police car(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies in the eastern Upper Peninsula have set up a staging area near Pickford after reports of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area according to a reporter in the field.

There was a brief police presence at the Mackinac Bridge around noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story, we will provide new information as is becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness

Latest News

Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
EZ Meals Founder Kristian Jackson joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan...
New meal service wants to help you eat “healthy enough”
Shoreline restoration project happening at a residence on the Spread Eagle Chain of Lakes.
Specialized barge streamlines shore restoration without disrupting nature
Jenna Lane, Director of MTU's career services, speaks to Mandy Koskela about the upcoming 906...
MTU Director of Career Services previews upcoming career day