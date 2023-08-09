Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies in the eastern Upper Peninsula have set up a staging area near Pickford after reports of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area according to a reporter in the field.
There was a brief police presence at the Mackinac Bridge around noon Wednesday.
This is a developing story, we will provide new information as is becomes available.
