Organization urges impaired driving prevention this summer

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says impaired driving is the number one cause of death on roadways.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Service Specialist Betsy Harris recalled a drunk driving incident that changed one woman’s life forever.

“On that day if someone had taken that young man’s keys her life would have continued on that same course,” said Harris. “She would have continued her occupation, continued camping and riding Harleys, and just enjoying everything.”

The woman was hit by a drunk driver, sustaining severe injuries. She now relies on a walker to move.

MADD says impaired driving is the number one cause of death on roadways.

She said the best way to keep underage people safe is for parents to have open conversations with their children about consequences.

“So just really encourage them to call you if they are somewhere and people are drinking and be open about that, and let your kids know they can call you at any time,” said Harris.

Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said troopers take OWI incidents seriously.

“If we find you and you are intoxicated behind the wheel, we are going to arrest you and bring you to jail. The fines are misdemeanors all the way up to felonies depending on if you have had prior arrests for drunk driving,” said Giannunzio.

In addition to injury and death, Giannunzio also said the consequences could have varying impacts on your life.

“A lot of times you will lose your license for a period of time and there are significant fines and costs involved with being arrested for drunk driving,” said Giannunzio.

Giannunzio reminds drivers that the rules of impaired driving also apply to marijuana use. He says for those of age, the best way to stay safe is to plan ahead and have a sober designated driver.

