Noquemanon Trail Network completes new detour around residential development project

Three bikers overlook dam atop bike trail.
Three bikers overlook dam atop bike trail.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bike trail is now open for riders in Marquette, and it is looking for a name.

The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) has completed a new three-quarters-of-a-mile trail in Marquette. Located off the popular Upper Blue Heron Trail, the trail offers a new loop for bikers to try.

This trail was created to divert bikers around a residential development site.

“That happens within our trail network. We work with 45 different landowners. Some are government owners and some are private landowners that give us access to trails and they are super generous with that access,” said Lori Hauswirth, NTN executive director.

The NTN is still looking for name suggestions for the trail. Name suggestions can be submitted on the NTN’s Facebook page.

Hauswirth said several names have already been suggested and she hopes to have one picked out within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Sault Tribal Police car
Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Dowtown Ishpeming Wednesday afternoon
Ishpeming DDA offers grant to bring new businesses to downtown
Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting...
UPAWS to host animal welfare and law enforcement training with Michigan Humane Society
Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.
Cardboard Art/Insanity Maker Place helps kids express creativity
People take part in LSPC's "Grill and Chill"
LSCP hosts “Grill and Chill” outreach event