Noquemanon Trail Network completes new detour around residential development project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bike trail is now open for riders in Marquette, and it is looking for a name.

The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) has completed a new three-quarters-of-a-mile trail in Marquette. Located off the popular Upper Blue Heron Trail, the trail offers a new loop for bikers to try.

This trail was created to divert bikers around a residential development site.

“That happens within our trail network. We work with 45 different landowners. Some are government owners and some are private landowners that give us access to trails and they are super generous with that access,” said Lori Hauswirth, NTN executive director.

The NTN is still looking for name suggestions for the trail. Name suggestions can be submitted on the NTN’s Facebook page.

Hauswirth said several names have already been suggested and she hopes to have one picked out within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.