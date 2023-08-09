New meal service wants to help you eat “healthy enough”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new meal service coming to Marquette to help customers eat “healthy enough”.

Founder Kristian Jackson says when we try too hard to eat “super healthy”, we set ourselves up for failure because we deny ourselves our favorite flavors.

That’s where EZ Meals comes into play. The service simplifies the meals you already love and incorporates fresh ingredients with a lot of goodness.

Jackson stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the launch of his new business.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about topics of the day on Wednesday, August 9.

EZ Meals is set to launch on September 1.

Customers can order in bulk, ahead of time, or make day-of orders.

Right now, the menu consists of salads, pasta, meats, and veggies.

Kristian Jackson talks about the launch of his meal prep service.

EZ Meals uses the commercial kitchen space in the Masonic Building.

Jackson anticipates his strawberry salad and alfredo pasta being popular.

Elizabeth and Tia give the dishes the UMT seal of approval.

The hosts of UMT try menu items from EZ Meals.

And finally, Elizabeth and Tia go head-to-head in a game of food: fact or fiction.

EZ Meals founder quizzes the UMT hosts about food facts.

You can order EZ Meals beginning September 1 and check out the full list of offerings right now at ezmealsmqt.com.

