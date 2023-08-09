LSCP hosts “Grill and Chill” outreach event

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) hosted a barbecue on Wednesday for its partners.

“Grill and Chill” is the organization’s new quarterly outreach event. The goal is for the LSCP to interact with and get to know its partners.

The organization does an outreach event each quarter. The LSCP Chief Executive Director, Christopher Germain, said the organization hopes to make “Grill and Chill” an annual event because of its casual advantages.

“It’s also helpful to have a chance, right, to grab a hot dog or a drink with somebody that you know,” Germain said. “Usually, at all of these types of events, people come up with new ideas, new connections, and they leave these stronger than they came.”

Germain said these quarterly engagement events were the result of LSCP’s restructuring a year ago.

