Ishpeming DDA offers grant to bring new businesses to downtown

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new grant from the Ishpeming Downtown Development Authority is now accepting applications for new businesses.

The new Start-Up Assistance Grant awards $2,500 dollars to entrepreneurs to open up new businesses in downtown Ishpeming. The grant was created in partnership with the City of Ishpeming.

Ishpeming DDA Vice Chair David Aro said the money from the grant can go toward anything to help build a business.

“The grant provides up to $2,500 in assistance to help for things like repair costs, deposits, supplies, those sort of things,” Aro said.

Aro said only four grants can be issued to four separate businesses. The grant goes beyond monetary value. The grant gives a year of services with the Greater Ishpeming and Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

GINCC Executive Director Samantha LaJeunesse said grant awardees can take advantage of their services.

“The DDA will pay the membership of this business for the first year and as our role here, we’re going to make sure that we get them exposure. We’ll get the media, we will get them as many resources as we can to help them succeed,” LaJeunesse said.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership helped the Ishpeming DDA draft this grant. LSCP CEO Christopher Germain said grants like the Start-Up Assistance are vital to helping a community flourish.

“Small businesses in particular, every nickel and dime that you spend, really counts. When you talk about a Start-Up Grant, that can oftentimes be the difference between where a business will locate. So the DDA really stepped up to offer a direct grant program,” Germain said.

Aro said the recipients will be announced once all four spots have been filled.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.