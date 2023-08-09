Ishpeming DDA offers grant to bring new businesses to downtown

Dowtown Ishpeming Wednesday afternoon
Dowtown Ishpeming Wednesday afternoon(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new grant from the Ishpeming Downtown Development Authority is now accepting applications for new businesses.

The new Start-Up Assistance Grant awards $2,500 dollars to entrepreneurs to open up new businesses in downtown Ishpeming. The grant was created in partnership with the City of Ishpeming.

Ishpeming DDA Vice Chair David Aro said the money from the grant can go toward anything to help build a business.

“The grant provides up to $2,500 in assistance to help for things like repair costs, deposits, supplies, those sort of things,” Aro said.

Aro said only four grants can be issued to four separate businesses. The grant goes beyond monetary value. The grant gives a year of services with the Greater Ishpeming and Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

GINCC Executive Director Samantha LaJeunesse said grant awardees can take advantage of their services.

“The DDA will pay the membership of this business for the first year and as our role here, we’re going to make sure that we get them exposure. We’ll get the media, we will get them as many resources as we can to help them succeed,” LaJeunesse said.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership helped the Ishpeming DDA draft this grant. LSCP CEO Christopher Germain said grants like the Start-Up Assistance are vital to helping a community flourish.

“Small businesses in particular, every nickel and dime that you spend, really counts. When you talk about a Start-Up Grant, that can oftentimes be the difference between where a business will locate. So the DDA really stepped up to offer a direct grant program,” Germain said.

Aro said the recipients will be announced once all four spots have been filled.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Sault Tribal Police car
Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting...
UPAWS to host animal welfare and law enforcement training with Michigan Humane Society
Three bikers overlook dam atop bike trail.
Noquemanon Trail Network completes new detour around residential development project
Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.
Cardboard Art/Insanity Maker Place helps kids express creativity
People take part in LSPC's "Grill and Chill"
LSCP hosts “Grill and Chill” outreach event