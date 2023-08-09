Iron County to discuss future of 911 Central Dispatch at special meeting

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron County 911 Central Dispatch employs 13 dispatchers, eight full-time and five part-time.

This year, the operating budget for central dispatch is $775,000.

Ashley Schmidt, the Iron County 911 director, says three-quarters of that is funded through a millage that is up for renewal next year. Schmidt says they’re trying to keep central dispatch in Iron County instead of having another county run it.

“Essentially, 911 dispatchers are the ‘first’ first responders, it’s imperative to the citizens and emergency personnel that dispatch knows where the caller is and where the emergency responders need to respond to,” Schmidt said.

Last month, the County Board scheduled a special meeting to discuss seeking a request for a proposal for dispatch services. Board Chair Mark Stauber says they have to supplement central dispatch using the general fund so they want the taxpayers to see what the options are.

“I do believe our taxpayers deserve to know what options are available before they go to the polls and vote. We’re in a hard position because we do have a very good dispatch center and unfortunately our county is not generating that much more in tax revenue each year to offset what we need to keep funding it the way we are,” Stauber said.

Schmidt says she thinks the residents would prefer to keep central dispatch in Iron County rather than see its dispatchers potentially lose their jobs.

“I don’t know when saving money became a priority over saving lives, but it’s very disheartening. We have a great crew of dispatchers here. We are committed to the job, committed to the community and it’s pretty unsettling to see the county trying to shut us down,” Schmidt said.

The Iron County Board of Commissioners special meeting is set for next Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. in Crystal Falls.

