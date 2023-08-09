Front brings thunderstorms today followed by active stretch

A cold front is moving across the U.P. today. A few showers will be around in the morning. Then, scattered thunderstorms develop across the Southern U.P. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail being the hazards. Breezy and cooler conditions will form tomorrow. Then, an area of low pressure moves in on Friday with widespread rain. The pattern becomes active with more rain chances and below-normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, mid to upper 70s

Friday: Cloudy with morning widespread rain and scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

