First recall signature gathering event held in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall effort for three Delta County Commissioners moved forward today with the first signature gathering event.

The Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership set up tables outside For the Love of Cupcakes on Ludington in downtown Escanaba.

People signed recall petitions for District 3 and District 4 Commissioners Bob Barron and David Moyle. A separate event is planned for gathering signatures for a petition against District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen.

The group’s social media manager said foot traffic was nonstop since the event began at 9 a.m.

“It’s been steady, and we’re really thrilled at how many people took time out of their day to come out here and sign our petitions,” Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership Social Media Manager Christiana Reynolds said.

The event ended at 7 p.m.

The goal for the group was 100 signatures. By noon, they were already halfway there.

