First recall signature gathering event held in Escanaba

The recall effort for three Delta County Commissioners moved forward today with the first signature gathering event.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall effort for three Delta County Commissioners moved forward today with the first signature gathering event.

The Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership set up tables outside For the Love of Cupcakes on Ludington in downtown Escanaba.

People signed recall petitions for District 3 and District 4 Commissioners Bob Barron and David Moyle. A separate event is planned for gathering signatures for a petition against District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen.

The group’s social media manager said foot traffic was nonstop since the event began at 9 a.m.

“It’s been steady, and we’re really thrilled at how many people took time out of their day to come out here and sign our petitions,” Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership Social Media Manager Christiana Reynolds said.

The event ended at 7 p.m.

The goal for the group was 100 signatures. By noon, they were already halfway there.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Sault Tribal Police car
Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Delta Animal Shelter has an adoption special for people who want to give a dog a forever...
Adopt a pet during Dog Days of Summer at Delta Animal Shelter
"Grill and Chill” is the organization’s new quarterly outreach event.
LSCP hosts “Grill and Chill” outreach event
Bark River-Harris Superintendent Jeremy Pach says his district is thinking outside the box to...
UP educators work to address substitute teacher shortage ahead of new school year
The recall effort for three Delta County Commissioners moved forward today with the first...
First recall signature gathering event held in Escanaba
Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area according to a reporter in the field.
Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford