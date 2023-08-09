Feeding America to hold 2 distribution events in Marquette County this week

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food twice in Marquette County this week.

The first event is on Wednesday at noon Eastern time. It is located at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C. and Third Street.

The second event is Thursday morning, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. It will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Chocolay Township. Hours of distribution are while supplies last or until 11:30 a.m. There will be food available for approximately 500 families.

For those who are picking up items for someone unable to attend, please provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

These are both drive-thru events. Anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

