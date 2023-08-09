Defending State Runner-Up Negaunee football opens preseason practice

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners took the field early Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. Negaunee is coming off an appearance in the 2022 State Championship game, a 59-14 loss to West Catholic at Ford Field in Detroit. Expectations within the program are high once again.

Head Coach Paul Jacobson had a simple message for the team on its first day of practice: it’s time to work.

“We have a good schedule this year,” Jacobson said. “We always do. It’s competitive U.P. football. You got to make sure every practice, you’re getting better. We have to be ready for week one, right off the cuff with Ishpeming.”

Each position group worked on the basics during the Miners’ first official practice. Then they got into old plays, new plays, and strategies heading into week one.

Putting in the work isn’t the only thing on players’ minds this time of year. Senior full back and safety James Thompson said there is pressure building, and the team wants to perform for the community that’s behind them all the way.

“It’s a big year this year,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of expectations and pressure on us. We just got to show out for the fans and the community. The community is a big part of this football program.”

Senior running back Kainoa Lacar added that being back on the field with a new group of guys presents opportunity.

“It feels great to be back,” Lacar said.

