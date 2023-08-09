Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

Jesse Churchill
Jesse Churchill(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive.

36-year-old Jesse J. Churchill of Sault Ste Marie has three separate open felony cases with Chippewa County courts involving the following charges: Delivery of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, Resisting and Obstructing Police, Delivery of Suboxone, and Conspiring to Furnish Contraband to Prisoners.

On Sunday, August 6, Churchill allegedly cut his tether and is now on the run.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that due to the state of Michigan bond reform, judges are having a hard time keeping people like Churchill in jail with a cash bond. So, Mr. Churchill was released on PR (Personal recognizance).

There is an active Felony warrant for Churchill for interfering with the tether device.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if you see Churchill do not approach.

If you have any information, please call the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office 906-635-6355, 911, or submit a tip on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office APP (Free).

