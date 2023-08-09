Cardboard Art/Insanity Maker Place helps kids express creativity

Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.
Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cardboard Art/Insanity Maker Place is allowing kids to express their creativity.

Located in the former Carpenter/Millwright Union building in Marquette, CAMP encourages kids to get creative with cardboard. Each day of the week-long camp features projects big and small, and a short field trip to get their creativity flowing. Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.

Amber Dohrenwend, CAMP director, said this is a way to teach kids life skills and creativity.

“It was a perfect combination of education and sharing what I’ve learned about working with cardboard. It’s such a great material for kids because it’s really approachable and they’ve all worked with it before,” said Dohrenwend. “It’s just taking them to the next level with the material and maybe using some other tools they haven’t used before.”

The first two sections are full, but there are still a couple of open spots for the last section from August 21 to 25. The camp is open to kids ages 9-14, and you can register on the CAMP website.

