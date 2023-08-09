Adopt a pet during Dog Days of Summer at Delta Animal Shelter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter has an adoption special for people who want to give a dog a forever home.

The shelter has 11 dogs who qualify for the special.

“We counted how many days each dog has been available for adoption, and then we took that number and reduced it off their adoption fee,” said Vonnie Bruce, the shelter’s operations coordinator.

One of the dogs, Starsky, had been at the shelter for around 90 days.

While the standard adoption fee for dogs is $175...it would cost only $80 to take Starsky home during the summer special.

Dogs like Starsky, who have been in the shelter a long time, need extra enrichment, said Kennel Tech Morgann Vining.

“Being in the shelter environment, they are different from being at a home environment,” Vining said. “So they need that extra leg run, they need that extra walk, that extra sniffs, so that they can be normal dogs since they can’t really be normal in a kennel all day long.”

Shelter workers said it’s not just dogs they have available. It’s also cats. The shelter has been extremely full, Bruce said.

“It’s probably been the busiest I’ve seen since I’ve been working here,” she said.

Currently, the shelter has a waitlist to take in both cats and dogs. They cannot take in any more until some are adopted.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Interested parties can go in anytime to see and adopt a cat; however, for dogs, an application must first be filled out online.

