WATCH: Final U.P. All-Star Football Game will be in 2023, UPutt Family Fun Center under new ownership

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today we take a look at the Negaunee Miners Football preseason, an announcement stating the U.P. All-Star Football Game will hold its final game this year, the UPutt Family Fun Center is under new ownership and more top headlines from Monday.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 7, 2023.

