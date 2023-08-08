Volunteers needed to help clean up Presque Isle Park

They will be focusing on cleaning up Presque Isle Park to prevent trash from flowing into the lake.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD) is inviting people to join in its cleanup efforts.

The MCCD and the Chicago company Great Lakes Great Responsibility are working to keep the Great Lakes clean. They are asking for volunteers to help remove trash from the park before it falls into Lake Superior. Ore Dock Brewing Company is also providing a free drink for everyone involved.

Maddie O’Donnell, MCCD district manager, said we need to help keep our water source clean.

“We depend on Lake Superior for so many things. It’s obviously drinking water for so many people in the area and throughout the region and there’s so many fishing practices that result in food and fresh food sources for folks in the area,” said O’Donnell.

To take part in the cleanup, meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Presque Isle Pavilion. Cleaning supplies will be provided.

