Temporary parking spots available in downtown Houghton Lakeshore Drive construction zone

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Temporary parking spaces are now available in the construction area of Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive as of Tuesday.

This announcement was made Monday night on the city’s Facebook page. The area was once completely covered by the former downtown parking deck, which has now been fully removed through the deconstruction project.

“We did let everybody know last night,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “Especially those who work downtown or live downtown, that that parking is available.”

According to Waara, MJO Contracting has completed all the ‘hardscaping’ on the east side of the project. Hardscaping refers to the installed concrete, such as the new sidewalks. They are now focusing on the west side, allowing up to 56 drivers to park in the open area.

Drivers can only enter this part of Lakeshore Drive from the east side, near Huron Street. These parking spots will be available for a little over a month. After that time, both sides will be closed off for the entire area to be paved. This will be a week-long process, according to Waara.

“Once it’s paved, we’ll let the pavement cool off, get it striped, and then folks can start using the parking lots again,” continued Waara.

Drivers can park their cars there for two hours, or longer with the necessary permit. Daytime permit users can use the parking there instead of side streets.

Waara notes that progress may slow down slightly due to unforeseen complications that arise during construction.

“We’re running into a time where progress is going to feel a little bit slower,” added Waara. “Because there’s a lot of detail work that has to be done on Pewabic Street, and of course, you find things once you start digging, you find a sewer that wasn’t on the map, that type of thing.”

The Lakeshore Drive project is still slated to be completed by late September or early October.

