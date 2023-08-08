Stephenson Avenue construction moves forward in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, workers on Stephenson Avenue once again picked up their shovels and buckets and got to work.

Neighborhood residents have had a torn-up street and curbs since before winter.

Escanaba’s city engineer said part of the long wait was simply a matter of timing with the contractor’s schedule.

“There’s other projects going on all over the Upper Peninsula that this same company is working for,” Terry Flower, Escanaba’s city engineer said. “We can’t just say, ‘be here on Monday.’”

Flower said the city expects the curbs and gutters to be done within a week. However, he said paving the more than mile-long project won’t begin until after Sept. 6.

