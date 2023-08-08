Stephanie Jones breaks down what happens when you click on Zillow or a similar site

Jones says it’s important to note these site are advertising sites and may not always have the most accurate information
Jones says it's important to note when you click for more information someone will be contacting you inquiring about your interest
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones stops by the TV6 Morning News to chat with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about sites like Zillow and what information they do and do not provide to interested home buyers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council
warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later

Latest News

Guide Star Logo
Guide Star expands reach, services with merger of Teck Solutions Inc.
Personal Trainer Emmanuel Sally guides TV6's Tia Trudgeon through a boxing workout.
Personal trainer teaches boxing basics to beginners
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Jury trial underway for Manistique man charged for shooting death in Inwood Township
File Photo: Three members of the Delta County Board of Commissioners will not face recalls on...
Judge rejects 3 Delta County commissioners’ appeal to recall language