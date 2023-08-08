Sen. Debbie Stabenow spotlights UP behavioral health care

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Money for behavioral health may be coming to the Upper Peninsula.

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers could see some federal funding with help from Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

On Tuesday morning, Stabenow met with community members from Marquette County to discuss national security, economic development and behavioral health. Stabenow said the Great Lakes Recovery Centers applied for community behavioral health clinic funding, which is a program she created.

“That will allow full funding for their clinic,” Stabenow said. “So, anyone can walk in the door and get the help they need for mental health or for addiction. They will be funded to work closely with law enforcement, so folks aren’t going to jail, but they’re getting the help they need, [which is] 24-hour-a-day crisis services.”

Stabenow said, if the application is accepted, the clinic would receive a four-year $4 million grant.

On Tuesday afternoon, Stabenow toured the Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ new facility. She said she has and will continue to support the clinic in bringing behavioral health care to the UP.

“I’ve already written a letter, put a good word in, and even as we were walking around today, texting with the folks in charge in D.C. and we’ll be doubling back,” Stabenow said. “GLCR is in line to get a really important grant to allow them to expand community behavioral health clinics and the comprehensive care we all want for people.”

Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ CEO Greg Toutant said the potential money would be vital.

“It comes alongside traditional fee-for-service models in that it fills in the gap of funding for services that we could provide that don’t have a dedicated funding stream,” Toutant said. “The enhancement that comes with this funding is really revolutionary, it’s pivotal.”

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers will hear more about this application coming up in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.