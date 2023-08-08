Remembering the Sleeper Lakes wildfire 16 years later

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Aug. 2, 2007, a wildfire about 10 miles north of Newberry was discovered at the Sleeper Lakes.

The fires would last the whole month of August and burned more than 18,000 acres before being declared officially put out on October 26. It’s believed a lightning strike caused the fire, fueled by a very dry summer.

“The U.P. was in moderate to severe drought and we had a lightning strike in the eastern part of the U.P. and it ignited a fire in the underground duff layer, and then we had a particularly dry and windy day and it caused the fire to spark out and get out of control,” said Dan Thompson, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

DNR Wildland Firefighters had their work cut out for them as they battled impassable swampy terrain, limited communication and very hot summer temperatures, all while battling the blaze.

“As it was going on, there was frustration in trying to get into that fire, and communication was poor because it was such a remote location,” said Celeste Chingwa, DNR Resource Protection manager. “We knew it was going to burn, we knew it was burning, and it was hot and it was humid.”

While crews were trying to suppress the fire, the city of Newberry stepped up to offer lodging and food to the firefighters.

“The people of Newberry were great. They supported the firefighters in every way they could, the food situation, getting lodging for the firefighters. They dropped everything, they made all of their rooms available so that we could house our firefighters,” Chingwa added.

In 2012, another lightning strike caused another major wildfire to sweep through the area near Duck Lake. That fire burned more than 21,000 acres before being put out in June of 2012.

