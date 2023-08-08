Practically perfect summer day then t’showers

Another perfect summer day is ahead with a light haze possible in the west. A cold front swings through tomorrow. We’ll have some light showers overnight through tomorrow morning in the west. Then, scattered thunderstorms in the central and east during the afternoon and evening as the front moves out. Behind it, Thursday will be cooler and breezy. We’re expecting northwest winds with gusts around 25-30mph during the afternoon. The pattern becomes more active at the end of the week through early next week. A system has the potential to bring widespread light rain on Friday. This will also keep temperatures noticeably cooler than normal.

Today: Mostly sunny with a light haze and isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Wednesday: Morning showers then t’showers in the afternoon across the central and east

>Highs: Low to mid 70s west, upper 70s to low 80s central and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Cloudy with light widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild with evening showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.