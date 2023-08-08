Practically perfect summer day then t’showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another perfect summer day is ahead with a light haze possible in the west. A cold front swings through tomorrow. We’ll have some light showers overnight through tomorrow morning in the west. Then, scattered thunderstorms in the central and east during the afternoon and evening as the front moves out. Behind it, Thursday will be cooler and breezy. We’re expecting northwest winds with gusts around 25-30mph during the afternoon. The pattern becomes more active at the end of the week through early next week. A system has the potential to bring widespread light rain on Friday. This will also keep temperatures noticeably cooler than normal.

Today: Mostly sunny with a light haze and isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Wednesday: Morning showers then t’showers in the afternoon across the central and east

>Highs: Low to mid 70s west, upper 70s to low 80s central and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Cloudy with light widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild with evening showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council
warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later

Latest News

warm
Toasty & sunny day before active stretch
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek
warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later