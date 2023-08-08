Playground equipment arrives for Munising elementary school, construction will start soon

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - New playground equipment has finally arrived for Mather Elementary School in Munising.

The school demolished its old, wooden playground this summer.

“It was about 30 years old. It definitely needed to come down. It was no longer safe for our kids or the community kids to play on,” said Weslee Tweedale, Mather Elementary School principal.

The new playground set cost $300,000. The district paid for half of it, and the other half was fundraised by the community.

“The community has really come together,” Tweedale said. “It has shown me, as someone who is newer to the school district, just how engaged and how important school safety and our kid’s recreational time is.”

Tweedale said currently, summer camp students must walk across town to access another playground. Tweedale said the new playground will be made out of a composite material.

“It will withstand the time and, especially, the weather up here. It is going to look nice,” Tweedale said.

Tweedale said he is extremely excited to see the project completed.

“This is going to be more accessible to all of our students. It will be more ADA compliant,” Tweedale said. “100% of our students will be able to use this playground.”

The district said construction on the new playground will begin almost immediately, with the hopes of being done by the last week in August. They will then have a grand-opening event, just in time for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

