Personal trainer teaches boxing basics to beginners

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon meets up with Personal Trainer Emmanuel Sally for a boxing on the boardwalk session.
Personal Trainer Emmanuel Sally guides TV6's Tia Trudgeon through a boxing workout.
Personal Trainer Emmanuel Sally guides TV6's Tia Trudgeon through a boxing workout.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fitness instructor in Marquette invites you to a group boxing workout.

Emmanuel Sally founded BodyPNCH to help individuals feel empowered and gain strength through boxing.

Sally offers weekly sessions for the athlete of all ages and abilities. The non-contact program focuses on the fundamentals of boxing techniques.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Sally on the boardwalk by Founders Landing in Marquette to go through the motions.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with boxing instructor Emannuel Sally about his boxing on the boardwalk sessions.
Boxing instructor Emmanuel Sally demonstrates a workout session with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.

Emmanuel Sally’s next group workout sessions are at this location on Wednesday, August 9, and Thursday, August 10 from 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday, August 12 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

You can learn more about BodyPNCH at bodypnch.com or by calling 888-301-4756. You can sign up for a session at eventbrite.com.

