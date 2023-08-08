NMU’s new Wellbeing Center will be open for 2023-2024 school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is continuing its work to better address students’ physical and mental health ahead of the upcoming school year with the addition of its new Wellbeing Center.

Northern Michigan University’s new Wellbeing Center is a $6,500,000, 13,500-square-foot building located right next to student housing on Lincoln Avenue. The building houses the NMU Health Center and the Counseling and Consultation Services Center under one roof.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall said the center has been several years in the making and will make services more visible.

“[It’s] located right next to where the students live, easy access for the community, a drive-up pharmacy,” Hall said. “All those things are things that we have been dreaming about for a few years. The trustees voted about a year and a half ago on some funding that made this possible.”

Hall said the goal is to provide services for students to cover their diverse range of health needs.

“It’s a private space. There’s group session spaces and different services, but they are related,” Hall said. “Wellbeing is bigger than just ‘how I feel today’ physically, but also mentally.”

Consultation Services Department Head Angie Stebbins said the new center comes with some changes to make scheduling an appointment easier.

“Students have the ability to go online and see appointments that are open for an intake, and they can still call and make appointments if needed,” Stebbins said. “We’ve extended hours Monday through Thursday till 7 p.m. So, Monday through Thursday we’re open till seven then Fridays we are open till five.”

In addition, Stebbins said the center’s new telehealth service will give students access to these services from anywhere.

“Students who might live off campus or might struggle to get back into campus, they can access counseling from their own home in a private setting, confidential setting,” Stebbins said.

The University also said they are excited to be able to offer this services to its students.

