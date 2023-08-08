Marquette Rampage Room offers new ways to have fun

The Rampage Room has new plans for more fun.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rampage Room at the Westwood Mall has a new way to have fun and make a mess.

The Rampage Room is introducing Splatter Paint sessions, which are exactly what they sound like. Staff said sessions will be on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will provide paint and a blank canvas.

The Ramage Room Owner, Eric Curtis, said this event is perfect for families and kids of all ages.

“We get a lot of people calling, asking ‘what’s the age limit, can I bring my kids?’” said Curtis. “Therefore, we figured this would be good for an entire family and younger smaller kids. I mean what kid isn’t throwing paint around?”

Curtis also says participants can keep their artwork after the session.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

