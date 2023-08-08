Marquette County Fair prepares for the weekend

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair starts Thursday.

Fair officials say they planned this year to have more games, a magic show and live animals. While volunteers are preparing the fairgrounds, organizers say they are looking for more non-live animal exhibits.

The Marquette County Fair Board President Walt Maki said the preparations are his favorite part.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people show up. We work at this for a whole year to get ready, and we do that for the patrons, so we want to see as many people come through the gate as possible. So, come through for a day or come through for all three days. That would be great,” said Maki.

Online exhibit registration is already closed, but in-person registration will be available until Wednesday evening at the fairgrounds.

