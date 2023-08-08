Marquette County Fair prepares for the weekend

Marquette County Fair is looking for more non-animal exhibits for the county fair.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair starts Thursday.

Fair officials say they planned this year to have more games, a magic show and live animals. While volunteers are preparing the fairgrounds, organizers say they are looking for more non-live animal exhibits.

The Marquette County Fair Board President Walt Maki said the preparations are his favorite part.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people show up. We work at this for a whole year to get ready, and we do that for the patrons, so we want to see as many people come through the gate as possible. So, come through for a day or come through for all three days. That would be great,” said Maki.

Online exhibit registration is already closed, but in-person registration will be available until Wednesday evening at the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later

Latest News

Michigan DNR Wildfire Danger Sign.
Remembering the Sleeper Lakes wildfire 16 years later
Smokey the bear showed up at the Ishpeming Township National Night Out celebration.
Ishpeming Township’s Neighbors Night Out returns
Marquette County Fair is looking for more non-animal exhibits for the county fair.
Marquette County Fair prepares for the weekend
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Final U.P. All-Star Football Game will be in 2023, UPutt Family Fun Center under new ownership