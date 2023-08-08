Marquette Board of Light and Power will launch new Outage Texting notifications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) will launch its new Outage Texting notification feature at the end of this week.

The company’s Manager of Administrative Services Matthew Zavislak said with this feature, MBLP will be able to alert people via text message when there is an outage in their area. Zavislak also explained how the process will work.

“By the end of the week, customers should receive a text message if they have a valid phone number, cellphone number that is,” said Zavislak. “Then, they should receive a welcome message from us and then they don’t need to do anything else from there unless they experience a power outage. They can just text out to that number and then we will get a notification from them.”

MBLP officials said for those who do not want to use the notification system, they can still call the MBLP office to report an outage or utilize the Smart Hub app or website.

