Marquette Board of Light and Power will launch new Outage Texting notifications

People can still call the MBLP office to report an outage or utilize the Smart Hub app or...
People can still call the MBLP office to report an outage or utilize the Smart Hub app or website.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) will launch its new Outage Texting notification feature at the end of this week.

The company’s Manager of Administrative Services Matthew Zavislak said with this feature, MBLP will be able to alert people via text message when there is an outage in their area. Zavislak also explained how the process will work.

“By the end of the week, customers should receive a text message if they have a valid phone number, cellphone number that is,” said Zavislak. “Then, they should receive a welcome message from us and then they don’t need to do anything else from there unless they experience a power outage. They can just text out to that number and then we will get a notification from them.”

MBLP officials said for those who do not want to use the notification system, they can still call the MBLP office to report an outage or utilize the Smart Hub app or website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council

Latest News

The NMU WellBeing Center, located near The Woods residential area and Northern Lights Dining...
NMU’s new Wellbeing Center will be open for 2023-2024 school year
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Electronics can be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday. There is no...
Alger County has 2 new permanent E-waste sites in Munising, Chatham
Rain and thunderstorms brushing the U.P. west to east towards Wednesday.
Clouding ‘UP’ overnight with scattered rain, thunderstorms midweek