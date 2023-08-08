Marquette-based New Attitudes Dance Studios starts classes in Munising

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studios in Marquette is expanding into Munising for the upcoming dance season.

Classes will be offered for kids from 2 to 8 years old. Lessons will take place at the Alger Parks and Recreation Department in the Tumble Bug Room. They will take place on Tuesdays, and they will be run similarly to the New Attitudes Dance classes in Marquette.

Janna Benedict, New Attitudes Dance Studios owner and director, said dance has benefits for everyone, but especially for kids.

“Movement and being creative, being creative in their own minds at this young age is so important,” said Benedict. “Dance has so many benefits. Everyone should do a little bit of dance and it’ll benefit anything you do later in life.”

Classes begin Sept.12 and tuition is $50 per month. Visit the New Attitudes website to register.

