Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he also already spent in jail.
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he also already spent in jail.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Kreider, 20, was sentenced to 15 to 45 years Tuesday in Houghton County Circuit Court.

The court was presided by Judge Timothy Brennan of the Baraga County Probate Court.

Kreider was represented by Antonio Ruiz, who was unable to be physically present due to another case and attended via Zoom. After deliberation, it was decided that Krieder would also attend the sentencing via Zoom from the county jail next door in order to converse privately with his counsel.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Kreider, then 19, attacked a 24-year-old L’Anse man at the townhouses on Arbor Way in Houghton. The victim was alive when taken to UP Health System Marquette, but later died as a result of his injuries.

On Wednesday, in accordance with a plea agreement, Krieder plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge. As part of that agreement, the charge of first-degree murder was dismissed. A separate case against Kreider for criminal sexual conduct was also dropped as part of the plea agreement.

He will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.

