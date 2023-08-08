Light Election Day in Upper Michigan

Michigan elections.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks Election Day in Michigan, but there are very few U.P. municipalities with decisions to make.

In Delta and Marquette counties, residents of the Mid Peninsula School District will vote on a sinking fund millage proposal. The district is asking for 1 mill to improve and maintain the district’s school buildings, buses, and track and upgrade the school’s security system.

The Republic Township Fire Protection and Equipment Proposal would raise taxes no more than 2 mills to provide fire protection services, operations, equipment, and maintenance. Republic Township voters will also decide whether or not to renew the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority Millage. If passed, it would continue to levy just under 2 mills to provide funds for building, managing, and maintaining the 47-mile multi-use trail.

In Menominee, three candidates are in the race to become the next mayor. Casey Hoffman and Beth Peanosky are up against incumbent Mayor Jean Stegman.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time.

Complete Election Day results can be viewed here.

