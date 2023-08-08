Jury trial underway for Manistique man charged for shooting death in Inwood Township

Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Mugshot of Trevor Gault(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The jury trial for a Manistique man charged for the shooting death of 55-year-old Douglas Orr, of Cooks is underway.

36-year-old Trevor Gault is being charged with Homicide Open Murder Statutory Form and Felony Firearms.

The trial began on July 31 in Schoolcraft County Circuit Court. Jury deliberations began on Monday and are continuing Tuesday.

According to court documents, a plea hearing was scheduled for July 24. At that hearing, a plea was offered and declined. The case then went to jury trial.

According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on June 17, 2020 and Orr died of his injuries on June 28, 2020.

Gault’s girlfriend Alyssa Arnold was also originally charged with Harboring a Fugitive. The case against Arnold was dismissed in 2021.

