Judge rejects 3 Delta County commissioners’ appeal to recall language

File Photo: Three members of the Delta County Board of Commissioners will not face recalls on...
File Photo: Three members of the Delta County Board of Commissioners will not face recalls on the November ballot.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At a hearing on Monday, a judge rejected an appeal to recall language filed against three Delta County Board Commissioners.

Judge Christopher Ninomiya presided over the hearing. Ninomiya is the Circuit Court Judge for Dickinson, Menominee and Iron Counties. Ninomiya was brought in because of a conflict with the Delta County Circuit Court Judge, John Economopoulos.

Commissioners Bob Barron, Bob Petersen, and Dave Moyle filed an appeal against the recall petition filed by three citizens, Claudia Bradfield, Christiana Renyolds, and Steve Benoit.

Commissioner Bob Peterson said that Judge Ninomiya called the appeal “frivolous” in court on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Bob Peterson said, “I do not feel it was frivolous as I am sure that the people that voted for us would not want us to just hand the county over to the people that they voted against. I believe we were standing up for our constituents by not giving in with out a fight.”

Judge Ninomiya rejected the appeal. The hearing on Monday was three days after the Aug. 4 deadline to get signatures in for the November election. Now that the appeal was denied, signatures can be collected to put the recall on the May 2024 ballot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council
warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later

Latest News

Michigan elections.
Light Election Day in Upper Michigan
Salani also serves as Hancock's High School Principal and interim Director of Athletics.
Hancock Public Schools Board appoints Chris Salani as interim superintendent
Michigan DNR Wildfire Danger Sign.
Remembering the Sleeper Lakes wildfire 16 years later
Smokey the bear showed up at the Ishpeming Township National Night Out celebration.
Ishpeming Township’s Neighbors Night Out returns