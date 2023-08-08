Judge rejects 3 Delta County commissioners’ appeal to recall language

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At a hearing on Monday, a judge rejected an appeal to recall language filed against three Delta County Board Commissioners.

Judge Christopher Ninomiya presided over the hearing. Ninomiya is the Circuit Court Judge for Dickinson, Menominee and Iron Counties. Ninomiya was brought in because of a conflict with the Delta County Circuit Court Judge, John Economopoulos.

Commissioners Bob Barron, Bob Petersen, and Dave Moyle filed an appeal against the recall petition filed by three citizens, Claudia Bradfield, Christiana Renyolds, and Steve Benoit.

Commissioner Bob Peterson said that Judge Ninomiya called the appeal “frivolous” in court on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Bob Peterson said, “I do not feel it was frivolous as I am sure that the people that voted for us would not want us to just hand the county over to the people that they voted against. I believe we were standing up for our constituents by not giving in with out a fight.”

Judge Ninomiya rejected the appeal. The hearing on Monday was three days after the Aug. 4 deadline to get signatures in for the November election. Now that the appeal was denied, signatures can be collected to put the recall on the May 2024 ballot.

