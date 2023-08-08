Ishpeming Township’s Neighbors Night Out returns

Smokey the bear showed up at the Ishpeming Township National Night Out celebration.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Township brought back a community event on Monday at the Ishpeming Township Fire Hall.

Neighbors Night Out brought fun games, food, live demonstrations and music.

Local Police and Fire Department, DNR, along with Guardian Flight, bring demonstrations for people to see and try out the township’s taxpayer-funded equipment.

The Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said getting involved is the best way to help the public.

“In my book, community policing is the best policing there is. It’s a matter of the people we work for trusting us, getting to know us, and vice versa. Where they feel at ease coming in to talk with us and us with them,” said Zyburt.

Communities across upper Michigan have been celebrating National Night Out.

