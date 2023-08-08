How to make chicken parmesan meatballs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Focus Restaurant Concepts has streamlined its operations since acquiring Mama Russos.

Director of Operations Nathan Mileski stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the company’s latest purchase, and in true UMT fashion, to share a cooking tutorial.

If you’re quickly running out of dinner ideas and want to shake up your typical pasta night, Certified Executive Chef Mileski shows you how to make not your mama (Russo)’s meatballs.

But first, stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon debate the timeliness of Starbucks’ release of pumpkin spice drinks.

Now, back to Mama Russo’s.

Mileski says recipes aren’t changing, so expect the same product you’ve grown to love from Mama Russo’s. With Mama Russo’s large commercial kitchen space, Focus Restaurant Concepts can streamline its operations across all of its restaurants, which include Border Grill and Yoop Coop.

To the star of the show... chicken parmesan meatballs!

These meatballs are not on Mama Russo’s menu, but Chef Mileski says he loves to make them at home.

The recipe calls for:

1 1/2 lbs ground chicken

1/2 C whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 C bread crumbs

one egg

2 cloves grated garlic

1/2 grated white onion

salt, pepper, and fresh parsley

one can of San Marzano tomatoes.

And finally... the chicken parmesan meatballs get the Upper Michigan Today stamp of approval!

Thanks, Chef.

You can learn more about Mama Russo’s and its offerings at mamarusso.com.

