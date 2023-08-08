Hancock Public Schools Board appoints Chris Salani as interim superintendent

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - At Monday’s Hancock Public Schools Board meeting, the board unanimously chose Chris Salani to be the school district’s interim superintendent.

This comes after the resignation of former superintendent Steve Patchin last month. Salani also serves as Hancock’s High School Principal and interim Director of Athletics.

Salani said his priority lies with his students.

“My goal, my priority, my pride of being a bulldog is I want to make sure we’re doing the correct things for our students and families of the district,” said Salani. “So that’s first and foremost.”

Salani will hold this position until a new superintendent is found. The board stated that it plans to post the position as soon as possible.

Salani noted that he is willing to take it on himself.

“If the position is a calling for me, which I’ll look at, then, you know, maybe I’ll throw my hat into the ring for that,” continued Salani. “And certainly, I want what’s best for the district.”

Before this decision, there were concerns from attendees about who would be chosen as the interim. Alumni of the school and others spoke about needing a superintendent that would focus on students and their education.

One attendee claimed Dale Kero, the board’s president, “commented to the principals that he would be their boss.”

This claim was supported by another person at the meeting, but it has not been confirmed. However, it was also announced that Kero had resigned from the board shortly before Monday’s meeting.

“That resignation was submitted this afternoon,” said Catherine Jordan, who has now assumed duties as the Hancock School Board President. “Dale said that he would like to spend more time with his family.”

Additionally, the board unanimously voted to appoint Charlie Klein to replace Randy Heinonen as a board member. Heinonen’s resignation was accepted at the previous meeting.

Further business included the unanimous approval of the Finance Resolution of McAfee Field, as well as the approval of a purchase agreement for the property.

The resignation of elementary school teacher Alisha Pihjala was also accepted.

