Guide Star expands reach, services with merger of Teck Solutions Inc.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Guide Star announced Tuesday the merger of Teck Solutions Inc., further enhancing their collective ability to deliver IT and Cybersecurity solutions and services.

According to a press release, with the completion of this merger, Guide Star, a division of CCI Systems, gains access to a talented team of IT and security professionals, along with clientele that has trusted Teck Solutions for over 30 years.

As a result, Guide Star will be even better positioned to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of its customers, while also broadening its service portfolio. Both Guide Star and Teck Solutions are Iron Mountain-based companies and are looking forward to servicing their community and beyond.

Guide Star Senior Vice President, Evan Rice, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger saying, “Teck Solutions has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch IT and security solutions, backed by a long-standing reputation of trusted customer service. The addition of Teck Solutions to our family further strengthens our ability to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry and elevates our capacity to deliver comprehensive services, ensuring our customer’s success and security.”

For existing Teck Solution customers, this merger brings an array of new services. In addition to the IT and security services they have relied on from Teck, they can now explore an expanded suite of offerings, including a 24/7 Customer Contact Center and Tier 1 IT Support, expanded Cybersecurity Services, Managed Wireless, and Advanced Network Monitoring.

These additions aim to empower businesses to achieve heightened efficiency, protection, and growth.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.