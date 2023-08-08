Delta County commissioners’ recall appeals denied

A circuit court judge dismissed recall appeals filed by Delta County Commissioners Robert Petersen, Robert Barron and David Moyle.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A circuit court judge dismissed recall appeals filed by Delta County Commissioners Robert Petersen, Robert Barron and David Moyle.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Christopher Ninomiya called the appeals, “frivolous.”

Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership, the group that filed the recall petition, said the judge’s decision came quickly.

“The judge, he seemed fairly upset at how unprepared they [the commissioners] were and commented that it did appear to be a waste of everyone’s time and taxpayer money,” said Christiana Reynolds, social media manager for the Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership group.

Reynolds said she agreed with the judge’s assessment, finding irony in the appeals.

“When I heard the judge use that language, it just felt deeply ironic. They just hired Scott Graham to protect the county against frivolous lawsuits, and here we are, in real-time, experiencing a frivolous appeal.”

Moyle, however, said nothing was wasted in exercising a right.

“I don’t agree with what [the judge] said. We paid our own appellate costs,” Moyle said. “We didn’t cost the taxpayers anything. In fact, if it had gone to a November election, the cost would have been over $10,000.”

Moyle said he and the other two commissioners were just doing their jobs.

“We are being recalled, on political grounds, based on the fact that they don’t like what we’re doing,” he said.

Now that the appeals have been denied, the citizen’s group is moving forward with their recall petition. Reynolds said they’re holding their first signature gathering event Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council

Latest News

Construction workers work on the curbs and gutters of Stephenson Avenue.
Stephenson Avenue construction moves forward in Escanaba
A circuit court judge dismissed recall appeals filed by Delta County Commissioners Robert...
Delta County commissioners’ recall appeals denied
The Rampage Room at the Westwood Mall has a new way to have fun making a mess.
Marquette Rampage Room offers new ways to have fun
Northern Michigan University’s new Wellbeing Center is a $6,500,000, 13,500-square-foot...
NMU’s new Wellbeing Center will be open for 2023-2024 school year