Deadline approaching for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.(Fox Carolina)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A deadline is fast approaching for Michigan veterans who were exposed to toxic substances in the line of duty.

Veterans must file a claim or submit an intent to file one by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to receive backdated health care and benefits through the Veterans Administration under the PACT Act.

The legislation passed Congress in August of 2022. The law covers any veteran who served in Vietnam through the post-9/11 era who was exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and any toxic substances.

Backdated benefits could mean big payments for veterans with large medical bills over the past year.

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

Wednesday’s deadline is for backdated benefits only.

Affected veterans can apply online by clicking here, or calling the Veteran’s Affairs at 800-698-2411.

Read next:
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week rolls through mid-Michigan
The first stop of Back to the Bricks Tune Up week was in Davison at The HUB
Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Chris Buescher claims back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins, holds off Truex Jr. at MIS
‘It’s exciting’: Football practice kicks off at Midland High
Midland High started football practice in the morning on Monday, Aug. 7.
‘It’s OK to grieve’: Activist hosting event to address youth gun violence
Michigan State Police at crime scene

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council
Salani also serves as Hancock's High School Principal and interim Director of Athletics.
Hancock Public Schools Board appoints Chris Salani as interim superintendent

Latest News

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he also already spent in jail.
Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
The City of Ishpeming, DDA announce new grant program
CEC Nathan Mileski shows Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson how to make chicken parmesan...
How to make chicken parmesan meatballs
Guide Star Logo
Guide Star expands reach, services with merger of Teck Solutions Inc.
Personal Trainer Emmanuel Sally guides TV6's Tia Trudgeon through a boxing workout.
Personal trainer teaches boxing basics to beginners