County fair projects offer family creative outlet

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As some families are preparing their animals for the Marquette County Fair this weekend, others are getting ready to present special creations of their own.

10-year-old Matthew Caron has been participating in non-animal exhibits at the fair for the last four years. This year he has something special to bring forward to the judges.

“This is a Valentine’s Day box that I made for a school project for Valentine’s Day,” Matthew said. “I think it’s just really fun and good to get those skills and creativity flowing.”

Last year, Matthew won Best in Show for an avocado plant he grew. He is hoping this tissue box brings him another ribbon.

Matthew says he likes 4-H because it’s diverse.

“It’s not like It’s one thing that you have to do and that kind of stuff,” Mathew said. “It’s really spread out it’s like everything. You can choose anything that you want to do.”

Matthew’s brother Elijah says he thinks his Lego truck is sure to take home a ribbon.

“Last year my brother Matthew won Best of Show and I was really excited for him and I think this might have a chance at winning best of show or any of the other things, so it’s just exciting,” Elijah said.

The boys’ Mother Andrea Caron says watching her kids use their creative muscles is rewarding.

“I couldn’t be prouder, especially from the fact that a lot of it is really self-directed,” Andrea said. “It’s them being interested in something and expanding on it. It’s not me saying here do this. It’s them taking an interest and saying I want to take this further.”

Both Elijah and Matthew say they can’t wait for the first day of the county fair on Thursday.

