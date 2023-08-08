Clouding ‘UP’ overnight with scattered rain, thunderstorms midweek

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure bidding adieu to Upper Michigan as it gives way to a charging system from the Canadian Prairies into early Wednesday. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible over the U.P. midweek before a sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings potentially soaking rain to the region Friday.

Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Pop-up showers, thunderstorms before picking up in coverage late over the western counties and spreading east towards morning

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, diminishing west to east towards evening

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then gradually clearing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

