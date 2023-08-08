Clouding ‘UP’ overnight with scattered rain, thunderstorms midweek
Rain and thunderstorms brushing the U.P. west to east towards Wednesday.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
High pressure bidding adieu to Upper Michigan as it gives way to a charging system from the Canadian Prairies into early Wednesday. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible over the U.P. midweek before a sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings potentially soaking rain to the region Friday.
Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.
Tonight: Pop-up showers, thunderstorms before picking up in coverage late over the western counties and spreading east towards morning
>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland)
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, diminishing west to east towards evening
>Highs: 70s/80
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then gradually clearing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler
>Highs: 60s/70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer showers and thunderstorms; mild
>Highs: 70s
