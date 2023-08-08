Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Mackinac County early Tuesday morning.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a 2-vehicle head-on crash with injuries on US-2 near H-33 in Newton Township at approximately 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they observed both vehicles had come to a rest in opposite ditches.

A total of three occupants were trapped in the two vehicles (two in the eastbound vehicle and one in the westbound vehicle). Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for medical treatment and then transferred to UPHS-Marquette for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

No names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council

Latest News

The NMU WellBeing Center, located near The Woods residential area and Northern Lights Dining...
NMU’s new Wellbeing Center will be open for 2023-2024 school year
People can still call the MBLP office to report an outage or utilize the Smart Hub app or...
Marquette Board of Light and Power will launch new Outage Texting notifications
Electronics can be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday. There is no...
Alger County has 2 new permanent E-waste sites in Munising, Chatham
Rain and thunderstorms brushing the U.P. west to east towards Wednesday.
Clouding ‘UP’ overnight with scattered rain, thunderstorms midweek