Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Mackinac County early Tuesday morning.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a 2-vehicle head-on crash with injuries on US-2 near H-33 in Newton Township at approximately 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they observed both vehicles had come to a rest in opposite ditches.

A total of three occupants were trapped in the two vehicles (two in the eastbound vehicle and one in the westbound vehicle). Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for medical treatment and then transferred to UPHS-Marquette for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

No names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.