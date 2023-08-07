WATCH: Catch up on Sunday’s headlines with the TV6 Digital Desk live stream

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today we take a look at U.P. native and Indianapolis Colts Tackle Jake Witt’s hip injury, Mission Hope’s giveaway, the latest weather forecast and more.

This is a recording of the TV6 Digital Desk live stream. This stream starts at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CT) from Sunday to Thursday evening.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.