Warm start to the week with rain chances later

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated areas of patchy fog will be around this morning. This clears by midmorning with sunshine developing during the day. Seasonal to slightly warmer conditions will be around today through tomorrow. On Wednesday a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, cooler air filters in for the end of the week. Then, a better chance for widespread rain looks likely on Friday with the passage of a trough.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80ssouth

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Friday: Mostly cloudy with nearly widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years
South Shore Fishing Association thanks area veterans for their service with a day of fishing...
Veterans fish Lake Superior during 9th annual Veteran’s Fishing Day

Latest News

Rain starts off light but could becomes widespread Wednesday afternoon
Mild conditions linger with rain chances Wednesday
Mostly calm conditions this week with rain chances by Wednesday
Mild conditions linger with rain chances later this week
Less rain is projected for Sunday but chances of rain rise on Wednesday
Mostly calm weekend with rain chances next week
Seasonal air start the week with 60s by the end
Small rain chances Sunday with calm stretch to follow