Warm start to the week with rain chances later

Isolated areas of patchy fog will be around this morning. This clears by midmorning with sunshine developing during the day. Seasonal to slightly warmer conditions will be around today through tomorrow. On Wednesday a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, cooler air filters in for the end of the week. Then, a better chance for widespread rain looks likely on Friday with the passage of a trough.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80ssouth

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Friday: Mostly cloudy with nearly widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

