UP health departments launch campaign to promote public health, raise awareness

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Public health departments have teamed up this summer to promote the importance of public health in the community and raise awareness surrounding services provided and available in the U.P.

Six U.P. health departments formed the U.P. Local Public Health Partnership to bring these goals to life.

The partnership consists of:

• Chippewa County Health Department,

• Dickinson-Iron District Health Department,

• LMAS District Health Department,

• Marquette County Health Department,

• Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties,

• Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

According to a press release from the newly formed organization, the partners have created a U.P.-wide campaign of commercials, billboards, radio ads, and social media posts and videos featuring real health department staff providing real services in the community. The content will begin airing in August. The campaign will also feature community outreach.

Overall, the U.P. Local Public Health Partnership wants people to know that, as local public health professionals, “We live here. We work here. We care about you, your family and the communities we serve.”

As a reminder, local health departments provide a variety of programs for all stages of life – designed to support and protect the health and well-being for all who live in the Upper Peninsula.

To see promotional and informational content, visit lphcares.com.

