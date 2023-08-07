Two MSHS students compete nationally in mountain biking

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ian Kangas and Corbin Grim have been biking together on the trails of Marquette county since they were in middle school.

“Our goal is just trying to get stronger, getting our skills dialed in for races,” Grim said.

Last month, the two Marquette Senior High School students were a couple of the bikers on their team to qualify for and compete in the USA Cycling National Championship in Pennsylvania.

“Getting to the national level is certainly a much bigger stage than most people from the U.P. ever really can comprehend until they go the first time,” Ian’s dad, Jon, said. “I know I certainly didn’t. When you get there, it’s pretty incredible.”

Both Kangas and Grim are now on personal training plans, as they prepare to compete with their school this fall. They hope to return to the national championship next year.

Kangas has spent most of his biking career trying to keep pace with Grim, who he says was ahead of him when they first started.

“I’ve been trying to get to his level, and I’m only just now starting to get there,” Kangas said. “I train with him a lot, and it’s been pretty nice being able to ride with him.”

One of the first races Kangas and Grim ever competed in was the youth portion of the Ore to Shore race. Next weekend, they want to finish first and second in the 28-mile soft rock race.

“Last year, I got third in the soft rock,” Grim said. “It was a lot of fun. That was the fastest I ever been able to do it because I was training last year. I’ve been training a lot this year, so I’m going for the win.”

Mountain biking is a family affair for them as well. Kangas originally learned from his dad Jon, and Grim originally learned from his dad Ryan. The days of them riding together, though, have passed.

“He’s been kind of like a mentor,” Kangas said. “The point I’m at now, I can’t really ride with him anymore because he can’t really keep up anymore.”

