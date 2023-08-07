Sen. Debbie Stabenow highlights UP innovation

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stopped by two Calumet organizations on Monday which are hoping to bring more jobs to the Copper Country.

One of those organizations, Calumet Electronics, provides printed circuit boards for aerospace, medical, defense and industrial applications. Stabenow visited the electronic parts supplier to see, up close, the benefits of manufacturing locally.

“The latest technology, made in America, better than made in America, made in Calumet, Michigan, made in Michigan,” Stabenow said. “The whole effort that we’re doing right now to bring jobs home, to focus on, through the Chips Act, and through science and other manufacturing, is to not depend on other countries for what we need.”

Stabenow said her office is focused on supporting organizations like Calumet Electronics. She said she’s seen a dramatic shift in focus when it comes to American economics.

“We’re talking about bringing jobs home, making things in America, and incentivizing manufacturing,” Stabenow said. “You don’t get the tax credit unless it’s produced here, so it’s a very different way of doing things, which is why we’re seeing a manufacturing renaissance in this country right now. We’re seeing over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs, and that’s really just the beginning.”

Stabenow’s next stop was Michigan Tech’s Advanced Power Systems Research Center. The center is researching ways to maximize the range of electric vehicles, as well as technology for self-driving cars.

With her retirement in 2025, Stabenow said she will continue to support endeavors like those at Michigan Tech.

“I’m going to be doing everything I can to promote technology, jobs, innovation, and opportunities for people here, both in manufacturing, but also in protecting our Great Lakes, which is another area that Michigan Tech has really been leading at,” Stabenow said.

Stabenow will continue her Upper Peninsula tour in Marquette on Tuesday.

