Pickford man sentenced to 87 months for sexual abuse of a minor

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Pickford man has been sentenced to prison after sexually abusing a minor over a number of years.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced today that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced Clifford Sutter to 87 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Judge Maloney imposed the sentence after commenting that the defendant’s conduct was “horrendous,” noting that Sutter had repeatedly sexually abused the victim over a significant number of years. Judge Maloney also ordered Sutter to spend 15 years on supervised release after his confinement.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is a duty my office takes very seriously,” said Totten. “We are committed to holding child sexual predators accountable as evidenced by the serious sentence imposed in this case. I commend the investigative work of our federal, state and tribal law enforcement partners.”

The investigation identified a minor victim who Sutter had repeatedly sexually abused from when they were 10 years old until Sutter’s arrest. As part of his plea, Sutter admitted to sexually abusing the minor victim when they were 12 years old.

“The sexual exploitation of children is among the most disturbing crimes the FBI investigates,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan Devin J. Kowalski. “I would like to thank the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage Department of Public Safety whose partnership with our office helps ensure anyone who exploits vulnerable children will be brought to justice.”

The FBI, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police investigated the case.

