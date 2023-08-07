Pickford man sentenced to 87 months for sexual abuse of a minor

The FBI, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police investigated the case.
The FBI, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police investigated the case.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Pickford man has been sentenced to prison after sexually abusing a minor over a number of years.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced today that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced Clifford Sutter to 87 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Judge Maloney imposed the sentence after commenting that the defendant’s conduct was “horrendous,” noting that Sutter had repeatedly sexually abused the victim over a significant number of years. Judge Maloney also ordered Sutter to spend 15 years on supervised release after his confinement.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is a duty my office takes very seriously,” said Totten. “We are committed to holding child sexual predators accountable as evidenced by the serious sentence imposed in this case. I commend the investigative work of our federal, state and tribal law enforcement partners.”

The investigation identified a minor victim who Sutter had repeatedly sexually abused from when they were 10 years old until Sutter’s arrest. As part of his plea, Sutter admitted to sexually abusing the minor victim when they were 12 years old.

“The sexual exploitation of children is among the most disturbing crimes the FBI investigates,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan Devin J. Kowalski. “I would like to thank the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage Department of Public Safety whose partnership with our office helps ensure anyone who exploits vulnerable children will be brought to justice.”

The FBI, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years

Latest News

The departments have teamed up to create a new campaign, “U.P. Local Public Health Cares.”
All six UP Health Departments team-up to promote public health
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.
AAA: Michigan gas price average sets new record for 2023
The Salvation Army in Ishpeming collects supplies each year to help make sure every child is...
Marquette County organizations provide school supplies to families in need